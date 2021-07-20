GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46 ) -- A wanted man is behind bars and faces a slew of charges across several metro Atlanta counties.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danquan Holt in breezeway of an apartment building in Dallas on Monday.
Authorities say Holt was wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Holt was transported to Gwinnett County Jail and his being held without bond.
According to deputies, Holt also had the following warrants out of several different agencies:
Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office:
- Family Violence Battery
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude
- Obstruction
- Driving on Suspended License
- Driving without license on person
- Speeding
Dallas Police Department:
- Providing False Name or DOB
- Tampering with Evidence
