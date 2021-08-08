UPDATE: On Sunday morning, police have informed us the victim involved in the Saturday night bar shooting has died from his injuries.
Officials share homicide investigators will now be taking the lead on the case.
It is an ongoing situation, and no suspect information is known currently.
When updates are available, this story will reflect. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a Buckhead bar shooting, which sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
A police spokesperson tells us officers responded to the scene on Roswell Road Northwest around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said the victim is a man and was taken to a local hospital.
Suspect information and the cause of the shooting are unknown. As new details are released, this story will be updated.
