Cobb County police are actively investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an apartment complex just a mile away from Cumberland Mall.
Police say the Monday night shooting resulted in the death of 28-year-old Ricardo Knox.
Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Paces Station Ridge where they found Knox suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
At this time investigators are following up on leads.
