FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forsyth County investigators are working to track down the parents of a new born baby girl found in the woods Thursday night.
The new born was found alive inside a plastic bag. Officials said the baby is now recovering in a hospital. CBS46 News wanted to take a closer look at how law enforcement is working to track down the parents.
“This is unfortunately more common than people realize. People leaving their babies in the woods or in a trash can,” said Vincent Hill.
Hill has over 10 years of investigative experience. He said right now authorities are focused on one goal: finding the baby’s mother. DNA plays an enormous role in that search.
“You can use things like ancestry.com, 1,2,3 and me. Here is the problem with those, it’s not something that happens in an hour, those sometimes can take weeks or months. But at least that will point investigators in the right direction,” Hill explained.
Hill said even if the baby’s mother hasn’t provided DNA to those sites, it’s likely that a relative has. That narrows the search. Boots on ground also play an important role in the search for mom.
“Law enforcement is going to go around to local hospitals there in Forsyth County, or even more locally here in Atlanta to see if someone’s come in, because having a baby is a very traumatic experience to your body,” Hill said.
Finding a patient suffering from injuries consistent with giving birth who’s arrived without a baby could be the red flag investigators were hoping to find.
Investigators need to acquire warrants for genetic and medical record searches. The Forsyth Sheriff Office is asking anyone who knows a woman who was 9 months or near 9 months pregnant, who is no longer pregnant and without a baby, to contact their office their office.
