BARROW COUNTY (CBS46 NEWS) - The Barrow County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a road rage incident on Highway 316 Westbound, just West of Jackson Trail Road on Friday early morning.
A sheriff’s spokesperson tells CBS46 News upon the Deputies’ arrival on the scene, the area was secured, and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division was notified.
Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and are gathering information, say officials.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been notified and is also assisting with the investigation.
Highway 316 Westbound just West of Jackson Trail Road is currently shut down for an unknown amount of time while the investigation is conducted. Drivers will want to stay clear of this location and search for alternate routes.
Stay with CBS4 News for updates.
