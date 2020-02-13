COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Newton County Sheriff's Office needs residents to help identify two males believed to have stolen a dirt bike.
Surveillance footage from the home show the two males cross the front yard and go to the rear of a home on Wildcat Creek Drive in Covington. Images show the males wore scarves or masks to hide their faces. Two dirt bikes appeared on the camera. However, only one bike appeared to be taken as both suspects were riding it off the property February 10.
Investigators believe a Chevrolet HHR dropped off the suspects in the neighborhood. The HHR had tinted windows and dark wheels, according to police.
NCSO asks residents if they have any information about the theft to please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
