ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire Rescue Investigators released new photos of a man they believe may have vital information related to the Wendy's Fire investigation.
Fire Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the person seen in these photos. We believe they may have vital information related to the Wendys Fire investigation. Please call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477) to provide information. Rewards of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/qmsVmMNZhK— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 29, 2020
The restaurant, located on University Avenue, was set on fire during protests June 13, one day after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death in the parking lot.
Brooks was shot on June 12 by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who is is now facing multiple charges, including murder.
Last week, police arrested another suspect, 29-year-old Natalie White for her alleged role in the arson case. She has since bonded out.
Investigators are requesting the public's help in identifying the man in the photos.
If you have any information, call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477). Rewards of up to $10,000.
