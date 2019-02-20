CUMMING, GA (CBS46) Investigators have ruled the 2018 death of Tamla Horsford an accident after an investigation spanning 300 hours.
On Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing that Horsford's injuries were consistent with a fall from the second story of a Cumming residence.
On November 3, 2018 the 40-year-old mother of five was found dead in the backyard of a friend's house. According to investigators, Horsford and other female friends were attending an adult slumber party.
Jeanne Meyers, who resides at the resident, told police that Horsford was seen drinking from a blue bottle of tequilla and smoking marijuana the previous night. She seemed in good spirits.
As the party wined down around 1:30 a.m. Meyers says her friend opted to stay out on the deck to finish a cigarette. It was the last time she was seen alive. The next morning around 7:30 a.m. Horsford's body was found.
Autopsy results show Horsford sustained a laceration and fracture to her right wrist. Her cause of death is listed as "multiple blunt force injuries with other contributing factors being acute ethanol intoxication."
