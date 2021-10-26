WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) — Detectives with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses and possible suspects as they try to solve who killed a teenager at a party in Woodstock.
Landon Andrews, 14, died tragically when gunfire broke out at a house party on Victoria Drive. Jaden Simmons, 19, was also shot in the hand and elbow, but survived.
Now, investigators are working to solve the murder of the Kell High School student.
Cherokee Sheriff's Office say they have already received several tips from the public, including video submissions taken by individuals at the party. The department conducted approximately 80 interviews so far, but have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.
Investigators are asking any parents whose children were at the party that have not been interviewed to please contact detectives.
