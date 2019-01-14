HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Investigators in South Hall County are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a hit-and-run that left two women injured over the weekend.
Investigators say the driver was traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway just south of Friendship Road when two adult women were struck around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.
The women and one other person were outside a van on the side of the road fixing a flat tire when the incident occurred. Investigators say the suspect driver fled the scene.
Following the accident two individuals leaving a nearby QuikTrip were seen assisting the victims. The women were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. The condition is unknown.
Investigators would like to speak with the Samaritans who helped the victims, as well as anyone with information regarding the incident.
