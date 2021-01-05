Carroll County fire investigators are working to find the person who set fire to a historic church.
According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon on Monday.
When units arrived, the church was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire investigators said they believe the fire was intentionally set.
Arson investigators are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to contact Brandon Wiggins at 770-830-5916 or by email at bwiggins@carrollsheriff.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.