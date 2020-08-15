NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information of a possible arson incident that resulted in six vehicles being damaged behind a Norcross business.
The incident happened in the parking lot of C&D Auto Performance around 12:35 a.m. Friday. A passerby who witnessed the flames notified Norcross Police.
Two sedans and a box truck were all torched, while three additional vehicle sustained cosmetic damages during the suspicious fire.
According to a fire investigator, "there was no indication of an engine compartment fire in any of the vehicles and no other reason for the fire to have ignited. Unknown person(s) may have gained unlawful access to the property and intentionally set the fire."
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson. Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines.
