ATLANTA (CBS46) — BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development finance organization, announced Tuesday a multi-million-dollar investment to help meet the needs of food-insecure Georgians.
The investment is in the form of a $16 million New Markets Tax Credit directed toward the Atlanta Community Food Bank in recognition of the way the nonprofit agency stepped up its efforts during the height of the pandemic.
“Those families who are still struggling, they need help every day,” said Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO Kyle Waide, “and so our network is there to provide them with the food and other resources they need and add stability to their lives moving forward.”
BlueHub Capital partnered with Raza Development Fund, the largest Latino Community Development Financial Institution in the US, and PNC Tax Credit Solutions Group, a PNC Real Estate business, which purchased the NMTC, for a combined $33 million NMTC investment.
This deal resulted in a $5.7 million in subsidy to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Those resources will trickle down to the food bank’s 700 affiliated nonprofit agencies across Georgia, including a food pantry operated by Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc., an outreach arm of Antioch Baptist Church near downtown Atlanta.
James Wilson, who suffers from a disability, said he visits the food pantry regularly.
“I’ve been staying in this area for years and they really come through,” said Wilson.
“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” said Rev. Terry Hightower, executive director of Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc.
Hightower said the food pantry never closed during the pandemic.
“You know, we’d like to say everybody is doing better, and for the most part, they are, but there are still needs that are arising,” Hightower said. “The dollars that come in will help us to be able to provide a better environment as well as an opportunity to increase the amount of food that we have.”
The Food Bank serves as the central distribution center for more than 700 nonprofit agencies that provide food assistance in 29 Georgia counties, providing food and other critical resources for more than 1 million food insecure people. Over the past year, the Food Bank has distributed the equivalent of 100 million meals.
One way that members of the community can help is by participating in the organization’s 2022 Hunger Walk/Run on Sunday, March 6. Click here for more information.
