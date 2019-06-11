ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Attention Avengers fans, you can now rent Tony Stark's "Endgame" cabin through Air BnB!
The cabin is located in Fairburn and can accommodate up to six people with three bathrooms. The only "catch" is that the host does not allow smoking and parties -- but that's minor considering it was once used as Iron Man's low-key pad.
It runs for $800 a night.
To check the cabin out, simply log onto the Air BnB app and search "Lakeside cabin 20 mins from ATL," or click here.
