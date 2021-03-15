Looking to check the status of your latest stimulus payment?
The Internal Revenue Service activated a website on Monday that will allow people to check on their stimulus payments.
A spokesperson with the IRS noted the Get My Payment site updates once per day, usually overnight.
According to the IRS, many Americans received the first batch of payments via direct deposit as early as March 12.
The IRS said they will continue to send payments through direct deposit as well as through the mail.
The $1.7 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden will allow individuals earning less that $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000 to receive $1,400 per person claimed as a dependent on their taxes.
Under the bill, individuals who earn at least $80,000 a year of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn at least $120,000 and married couples who earn at least $160,000 will not receive a payment.
To check the status of your stimulus payment, please click here.
