ATLANTA (CBS46)—Monthly payments from the federal government are set to go out to eligible parents as early as next month. Anticipating questions from the public, the IRS has created online tools to allow parents to check their eligibility.
The enhanced tax credit--signed into law by President Joseph Biden as part of the COVID-19 relief bill--will give families up to $3,600 for each child under 6, and $3,000 for each one under age 18.
There are income restrictions. The tax credit is available for single taxpayers with an annual income up to $75,000, heads of households earning $112,500, and joint filers earning up to $150,000 per year.
The eligibility assistant website created by the IRS will allow parents to determine if they qualify for the advance credit. Parents can answer a series of questions to determine their eligibility. Click here for the edibility assistant website.
The second website will allow parents to verify their eligibility and opt-out of monthly payments. Under the opt-out option, eligible parents will not receive monthly payments. Instead, parents will receive their full credit as a lump sum when they file their tax returns next year. Click here for the website for information to opt out of monthly payments.
