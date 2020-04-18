Is Georgia ready to reopen?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “There’s no question about it in my mind that we need to re-open government offices,” Governor Brian Kemp told CBS46.
Governor Kemp said that’s the first phase of the plan he’s working to reopen the state following his shut down orders.
“I think we still have a ways to go,” Dr. Harry Heiman said.
Dr. Harry Heiman of Georgia state university says that plan is premature. The number one reason Georgia’s lack of access to testing.
“We’re still hearing about shortages of testing materials and challenges for some of the laboratories to process the labs,” Dr. Heiman explained.
The Doctor said the answer isn’t just to add more test but to do a better job of getting every community access to them.
“If we really are going to ramp up the test and capacity to where it needs to be, it means not only having regional centers where people can go but recognizing we have to have testing availability at the neighborhood level,” Dr. Heiman said.
That way even Georgians without reliable transportation can learn their status. The doctor added when the results are in, Georgia needs to do more.
“We need much better data coming with those tests we need to know testing results by geography not only by the county level but also a ZIP Code level,” Dr. Heiman explained.
He told CBS46 NEWS that data will help defeat this pandemic now and if it returns soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.