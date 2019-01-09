ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Last night in his address to the nation, President Donald Trump said “All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration.
It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans."
But are the President's claims true?
Emory University Finance Professor and Economist Tom Smith said it's difficult to study all the moving parts that come with immigration, legal or not.
“When immigrants move to an area there may be a depression of wages in a particular area but there also might be an increase of wages due to increased economic activity,” he explained.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent. It is 6.6. percent for African Americans and 4.4 percent for Hispanics but Smith said the higher numbers can’t be attributed to just illegal immigration.
“There's very little evidence that African Americans or Hispanics are holding these particular jobs in the areas that the immigrants are moving into,” Smith said.
In 2008 the U.S Commission on Civil Rights reported that "about six in 10 adult black males have a high school diploma or less and are disproportionately employed in the low-skilled labor market in likely competition with immigrants."
“Even when people do these large meta-analysis, analysis of analysis, they found the impacts of migration to be very small about one half of one percent.”
CBS46 Political Analyst Rashad Richey said he believes President Trump is only trying to divide people to drum up support for his border wall.
“That argument is meant to do one thing and that's to pit one race of people against another race of people,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
