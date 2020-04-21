ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The state of Georgia may be closed now, but that is about to change in the coming days.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to begin reopening parts of the economy. First up, gyms, bowling alleys and hair salons. Followed by restaurants and movie theaters. The reason?
“I think this is the right approach at the right time,” Governor Kemp said. “According to the department of public health, reports of emergency room visits for flu like illnesses are declining, documented COVID-19 cases have flattened and appear to be declining and we have seen declining emergency room visits in general.”
The Governor said the decision was based on data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, which shows a slight decline in the average number of Coronavirus cases, but also states that illnesses occurring during this time may not yet be reported.
Dr. Reginald Fowler has been caring for patients in Atlanta and fears the decision to reopen could lead to another wave of illnesses.
“We’re concerned about this. It’s so contagious that if we rock the boat then we could really be in trouble with this,” Dr. Fowler said.
So CBS46 took a deep dive into the state’s statistics for the month of April. What we found paints a very different picture. It shows that new cases declined over the weekend; but are on a slight upward trend over the last few days.
“I would say first of all if you can, continue to self-isolate for as long as you can. We have to be concerned for those who are at risk,” Dr. Fowler said.
CBS46 asked the Governor's office and the Department of Public Health to further explain their methodology for showing a decline in cases, when we're seeing information to the contrary. They have not responded to our questions.
