ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia's lottery pays for both ends of student learning: pre- Kindergarten for four-year-olds, and HOPE scholarships for college and tech school students.
But Pre-K fans complain waiting lists across the state for some 5500 children are proof the system is not as fair as it could be.
Every student who qualifies for college or tech school help is eligible. But not every four-year old. System shortages in DeKalb, Fulton and other metro counties limit the number of children who can attend and limit the parents who take advantage of free, full day high quality classes.
Over 80,000 four-year-olds are enrolled, about 60% of the state's population of four-year-olds. Not every parent wants full day day care for his or her children.
But 5500 who want to attend signed up, but did not find a space. The culprit? A shortage of appropriate classrooms in churches, private day care centers and public schools. Georgia's Pre-K deputy commissioner says she would love to provide every child a seat in a well run classroom.
Susan Adams acknowledges that capacity is a big issue.
"DeKalb (County) consistently has highest waiting list. Eight hundred children are on the waiting list, followed by Fulton. Capacity is an issue there."
Stephen Owens of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute blames at least part of the problem on state funding to build classrooms. He says the state's $8,000 per classroom is not nearly enough.
One of his suggestions?
Use the billion dollars in Georgia lottery reserves to help public schools build more classrooms in areas where the waiting lists are longest.
