MIAMI, Fla. (CBS46) — A trip to South Florida is a sight to see. Palm trees and blue water everywhere you look.
Sunny Miami Beach, packed with with beautiful people and gorgeous sights, is the perfect destination for a bowl game.
Or is it?
"You know about the Orange Bowl, right?" we asked people walking down Miami Beach on Monday afternoon.
"No, we don't. You'll have to explain," one group of beachgoers told us.
"No that’s not my sport" another beachgoer told us. "I’m from Argentina and a soccer player. "
"Michigan versus Georgia and they're playing here?" another questioned.
To be fair, it is only Monday, and the Bulldogs and Wolverines don't kickoff until Friday night. And with temperatures in the 80s with bright blue skies, we can't say we blame them for their indifference to the game.
CBS46 will be in Miami all week long preparing you for the Orange Bowl and taking you to the hot spots around town that fans are enjoying before the College Football Playoff semifinal.
You can check out all of our Georgia Bulldogs coverage on our special Dawg Report page at CBS46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.