ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State Senator Johnny Isakson issued an endorsement Tuesday for former Congressman Karen Handel's race for Georgia's 6th District seat.
His endorsement stated in part, “Karen Handel is one of the hardest working people I know. Karen has proven time and again that she is a problem solver who focuses on results rather than politics.”
Isakson makes it clear that Handel has established herself in Congress as a leader on sensitive issues such as reducing taxes and helping small businesses; combating the opioid crisis; protecting those with pre-existing conditions and expanding health care options for all.
He continued, “Karen Handel is who I trust to represent us in Congress, and I'm proud to support Karen to be our next representative for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.”
The former Congressman, who announced in March she is running for her old seat in Georgia’s 6th District in 2020, delivered a prompt statement after she received the endorsement:
“I am grateful to count Senator Isakson as a friend and mentor.” Handel said. “He is a true statesman and has served our state with distinction over his career in public service. It is humbling to receive his support and endorsement of my campaign to represent the district he once held.”
