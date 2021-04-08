For the most part showers stayed away from north Georgia on Thursday. It will stay mild Thursday night with patchy fog forming by dawn. The threat of isolated showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday. There is a better chance of t-storms coming through north Georgia on Saturday.
Friday and Saturday
Friday looks similar to Thursday with a fair amount of clouds and pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance of a strong/severe storm is from Atlanta to the west. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s if the sun breaks through for a few hours.
The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms in the next few days is Saturday morning and midday as a strong disturbance moves through north Georgia. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms in most of north Georgia, including Atlanta. A level 2 out of 5 risk is in effect for areas south of Atlanta into Middle Georgia. Heavy downpours, strong winds, and a spin-up tornado are all possible.
The risk of storms diminishes from west to east Saturday midday into the afternoon. Nice weather is likely Sunday into early next week.
