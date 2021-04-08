A few strong to severe storms are likely Thursday afternoon between 2 and 7 p.m.
Thursday forecast
Areas north of Atlanta, from North Metro to the mountains and Gainesville are most likely to see these strong storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. The tornado risk is low, but a spin up tornado is possible.
