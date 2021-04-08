Isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up Thursday afternoon and early evening across north Georgia. Widespread rain is unlikely, but any thunderstorms that develop could be strong to severe.
Thursday forecast
Temps will be in the 70s with a bit more humidity Thursday afternoon. Plenty of clouds with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Low risk of severe storms with damaging wind or a brief spin-up tornado, but based on mid-afternoon observations, that seems highly unlikely.
Mild and mainly dry at night. Patchy fog is possible.
Friday and Saturday
Friday looks similar to Thursday with a fair amount of clouds and pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance of a strong/severe storm is from Atlanta to the west. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s if the sun breaks through for a few hours.
The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms in the next few days is Saturday morning and midday as a strong disturbance moves through north Georgia. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms in most of north Georgia, including Atlanta. A level 2 out of 5 risk is in effect for areas south of Atlanta into Middle Georgia. Heavy downpours, strong winds, and a spin-up tornado are all possible.
The risk of storms diminishes from west to east Saturday midday into the afternoon. Nice weather is likely Sunday into early next week.
