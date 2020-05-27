SpaceX is hoping to become the first company to launch a rocket into space with a crew onboard. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts onboard is scheduled for 4:33 pm EDT. The mission is Commercial Crew Demo-2 and it would mark the first US-based human rocket launch since 2011.
The weather in Florida has been very unsettled so far this week, and pop-up t-storms are possible near Cape Canaveral this afternoon. As of early Wednesday, weather forecasters were predicting 60% favorable conditions for launch. While better than 50/50, those are not great odds for the scheduled launch.
Scattered thunderstorms are not at all uncommon along the Florida coast in late-May, and it looks like a few could flare up this afternoon. High-resolution computer models develop storms near the Kennedy Space Center late this afternoon.
If the launch is scrubbed, there are back-up dates set for May 30-31. Unfortunately, the early weather outlook for both of those days is for scattered thunderstorms. Hopefully, the weather cooperates this afternoon.
