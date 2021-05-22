ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It may look fake but doctors say it's real, a severely swollen tongue may be a rare symptom of Covid after the condition was confirmed twice in patients.
Texas doctors say they found two cases, one of them was Anthony Johnson who spent three months with the condition.
According to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU, Johnson had been hospitalized with covid where he was turned on his stomach for roughly 12 hours to help his lungs. The position helped his breathing but later doctors noticed his tongue swelling.
"I kept the faith," he told KHOU.
Emory COVID expert and oral surgeon Gary Bouloux says swelling of the tongue happens when anything prevents the organ from draining fluid.
"It eventually gets to the point where the teeth hinge on top of the tongue and bottom of tongue, which means the ability of the tongue to drain fluid back out becomes nonexistent and the tongue just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger," the surgeon explained.
Typically Bouloux treats extremely enlarged tongues due to patients being intubated for too long or severe allergic reactions. They're now working to learn the condition's association to the virus.
"It obviously results in a potential for airway loss." He questioned , "why has it taken 18 months to finally surface, what is the relationship to covid, that's less than clear."
The tongue appears to swell over a matter of a hours, possibly a day, not rapidly within minutes, Bouloux noted. But he explained if someone feels the reaction is an emergency, they should immediately call 911. Otherwise, the patient can call an oral surgeon for help.
The expert urged CBS46 viewers to remember the condition is uncommon.
"I certainly wouldn't lose any sleep over it. I would just be aware of it as a possible, exceedingly rare side effect."
For Johnson, it's a side effect that he thought could have forever changed the way communicated.
"I'm just thankful I am able to talk," Johnson said.
