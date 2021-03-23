The deadly mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, which came less than a week after the killings at metro Atlanta spas, has reignited the debate over gun control in America.
Ten people were killed when a gunman walked into King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado and started shooting on Monday. Last week, eight people were killed after a suspect targeted three spas in metro Atlanta.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He also urged the Senate to pass two background check laws that have already passed in the House.
“I don’t need to wait another minute to, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future,” President Biden said. "This an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act."
Marcus Lyon, who was inside Young’s Asian Massage during Tuesday’s attack, is not entirely convinced the proposals would solve the violence problem.
“It’s a very slippery slope to start that,” he said. “It’ll make it harder for people that are actually trying to do the right thing.”
Minutes after laying down for a massage at Young's, Lyon witnessed his masseuse’s final moments as he hid under a bed inside the spa.
“She opened up that door that’s when that third shot rung off and she fell,” he recalled.
When the gunman left, Lyon ran to his car to get his gun and waited for police to arrive. He told CBS46 he bought the weapon for protection six years ago and has a license to carry in Georgia. He said he would have never thought to bring a gun inside a massage parlor before Tuesday.
“The gunman’s lucky I didn’t have my gun that day,” Lyon said. “I felt like I would have saved everybody’s life in there.”
The 31-year-old, who’s in the process of retaining a therapist because of the attack, said he won't go anywhere without his gun by his side after what he experienced.
“Me personally, I feel like everybody should have a gun now because you never know,” he said. “It’s on me at all times because of this thing that happened to me.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to bring the gun legislation to the Senate floor but it's unclear if the bills will pass.
