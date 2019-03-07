Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thursday is Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol. It's the last day a bill can cross from one chamber to the other to clear a path for a bill to become law.
Major issue bills still needing to crossover include Senate Bill 131, which would create a major airport authority that would take control of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, other issues yet to be voted on include:
- Rural Transportation Bill
- Abortion - Heartbeat Bill
- Abortion - Roe vs. Wade
- Ban employers from relying on salary history
- Digital Goods Tax (Not Netflix)
- Horse Racing Betting
- State takeover - Atlanta Airport
- Religious Freedom Restoration Act
- Ride Sharing: Licensed drivers can carry firearms
Crossover Day is expected to be a long day for legislators with a marathon of bills coming through the chambers.
“We call this the dangerest time. The dangerest time is when so much is happening and the members get tired, they take a brief moment off the floor and then they realize something else is happening you know," Representative Gerald Greene told CBS46 News.
A final vote is also expected on the way votes are cast. An election bill would move the state to new touchscreen machines.
It could make its way to the Senate Thursday after getting the green light from the Senate Ethics Committee on Wednesday.
Many Republicans are in support of the bill but Democrats want hand-marked paper ballots instead. Cyber security experts say they're cheaper and more secure.
Rules committee meetings begin at 9 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.