Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With temperatures plunging, there’s a greater need for help, especially when it comes to men and women looking for a warm place to stay.
Early Tuesday morning, CBS46 found several people sleeping outside the Gateway Center in downtown Atlanta.
This is a 24-hour shelter that confirms to us they've already reached capacity.
The Atlanta mission estimates there are roughly 7,000 homeless in metro Atlanta with about 2,000 unsheltered and on the streets.
The website Wallet Hub ranked Atlanta as the 6th neediest city when it comes to tackling this issue.
The survey looked at child poverty and food insecurity, among other factors.
CBS46 drove around the city for ourselves to see how much of a need there really is and we found many people trying to stay warm while on the streets.
With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, more metro-area homeless shelters are expected to open their doors.
That includes the Salvation Army which is urging people to participate in a global initiative today called "Giving Tuesday."
It's a movement that's gained traction through social media urging people on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to make a difference in their community by being charitable.
