Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- Daffodils and tulips are already on full display at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and it's only mid-February. The USA National Phenology Network estimated that flowers and trees are blooming on average twenty-five days ahead of schedule. The Vice President of Horticulture and Collections at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Amanda Bennett, told CBS46 that in her opinion we haven't had much of a winter at all in Georgia and it's crucial for flowers and plants to get colder days and nights.
Since December 1st, Atlanta has only seen five nights at or below freezing. Right now, Atlanta is on track to have one of the top five warmest and wettest winters in 150 years of record keeping. Nearly twenty-two inches of rain has fallen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport since the start of the winter season. The warm and wet winter has created the perfect storm for an extended and more intense allergy season.
Thanks to the early blooms, the dreaded Spring allergy season has already started. CBS46's Molly McCollum spoke with Dr. Shatul Parikh of Northwest ENT and Allergy Center who said he started seeing allergy patients in late January, the earliest in his career he has had to treat symptoms.
The usual rush of allergy patients at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center is the first and second week of March, but Dr. Parikh is treating patients over a month ahead of schedule synonymous with how early pollinating flowers are blooming in Georgia.
An earlier start to allergy season is slowly becoming the new normal thanks to our warming climate and subsequent longer growing seasons. For many Georgians that muddle their way through Spring, the idea of a longer and nastier allergy season can be nothing short of a nightmare.
Aside from avoiding the outdoors and taking over-the-counter medicines, Dr. Parikh suggests desensitization as a long-term treatment option. Desensitization is a technique that involves allergy shots and/or drops that can slowly desensitize you to the effects of the allergens and over time cure you of the effects of the allergens.
