ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating another high-profile auto theft and this time the vehicle belongs to an NFL player.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins wants to know how someone managed to drive his luxury vehicle out of a parking lot at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
“I was mad,” Jenkins told CBS46 Zac Summers in an exclusive interview. “How can I not leave my car at an airport that’s supposed to secured and protected? Make it make sense."
Jenkins, who formerly played with the New Orleans Saints, parked his 2016 Limited Edition Rolls-Royce in the south economy lot on May 5. He had a flight to see his mother who was in the hospital. When he returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, the car was gone.
“You can’t explain nothing to me when a $300,000 car that I bought with my money goes missing and I know it was here,” he said.
Jenkins said airport personnel gave him the run around, that they wouldn’t allow him to see video where his car was parked.
“They tried to make it seem like, ‘you probably forgot where you parked at,’” he recalled. “I already knew where it was parked before I went to the office. I was out there for two hours, just riding around looking for it, not thinking someone took it off the lot.”
Jenkins said it wasn’t until Thursday, after his lawyers got involved, they were able to confirm someone stole the car off the lot.
“I could park in economy, VIP, valet, it don’t matter wherever you park your car,” he said. “It’s supposed to be protected. If y’all got security riding around the parking lot every 15-20 minutes, whatever minutes, how did y’all let a Rolls-Royce get out of y’all parking lot?"
Jenkins isn’t the first notable person to have his vehicle stolen in Atlanta this week. On Tuesday, a man stole Akon’s Range Rover while the singer was pumping gas in Buckhead. Then on Wednesday, a group of kids took off in councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown’s Mercedes following a ribbon-cutting in northwest Atlanta.
“We need to get back to the community policing and we need to start getting to know folks and the business owners that are in our communities to help deter a lot of this crime we see happening in Atlanta right now,” Brown said.
“It’s ridiculous but at the end of the day, bro, that happens everywhere,” added Jenkins.
CBS46 requested a copy of the surveillance video showing the incident and are told it could take a couple days before the request is granted.
Jenkins said Rolls-Royce has been unable to track the vehicle due to satellite connection issues.
