CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another Clayton County School is going virtual in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
CBS46 spoke to a parent of a Kendrick Middle School student, who received the notice.
“They just said some of the kids tested positive.”
A Clayton County School District parent we spoke to did not want to share her name.
She said, she received a notice from the district that COVID-19 cases were rising at Kendrick Middle School and for the next two weeks all students would return to virtual instruction.
According to the districts latest data since August 6, 43 staff members and 115 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The parent we spoke to said her student didn’t even get to experience a whole week of in person instruction.
“He went for the first two three days of school, they sent the notice home, and then he started complaining about having a fever. I took him to the doctor he didn’t have COVID-19 or anything like that thankfully.’
This is not the only district dealing with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 problems. The latest data from Fulton County shows district wide nearly 1,000 students and staff members have been asked to quarantine since the start school.
Link: https://www.fultonschools.org/Page/20960
The data shows that cases in in Fulton County School District are now quadrupling.
link; https://www.fultonschools.org/Page/20960
The Clayton County parent we spoke to said even though there are challenges that come along with teaching her student at home, she feels the district made the right call.
“To me personally it’s worth it to keep them safe, it’s worth it.”
Clayton County School district said as of now Kendrick Middle School will remain in a virtual setting until August 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.