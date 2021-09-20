ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An invasive critter is attacking lawns across metro Atlanta and it’s one of the worst outbreaks in decades, according to entomologist.
Tina Young used to have luscious green grass in her front yard. That is until she noticed a brigade of caterpillars devouring it. Little did she know, the insects were fall armyworms that enjoy chomping away at Bermuda grass, among other grass varieties.
“I came out and the grass was moving,” Young recalled. “There were tens of thousands of them. It was like an alien invasion. I thought maybe it was something I had done, sprayed something on my lawn. I had no idea.”
Dr. Will Hudson, a professor of entomology at UGA said fall armyworms, which ultimately turn into moths, show up in late summer and early fall. They’re not new to Georgia, but their invading yards in large numbers this year.
“This year we’ve got significant numbers, what they would call outbreak numbers as far north as Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, places we don’t ordinarily see them basically at all” Hudson explained.
Hudson said the insects travel through air currents and have a life cycle of about 28 days. They do the most damage when they’re caterpillars.
“There’s been speculation that warmer winters have allowed them to start north earlier,” Hudson explained. “Could be. There’s speculation that the weather was just right. That could be too. We really don’t know what makes a year worse or better than another.”
While the damage the pests cause might be aesthetically unpleasing, Hudson said they don’t eat the roots of grass.
“They don’t kill the grass. It’s healthy otherwise,” he explained. “A little bit of water and fertilizer will bring it right back.”
“That is a relief because I thought if I had to replace all this again that would be a hassle,” Young said.
Farmers often use insecticide to prevent fall armyworms from destroying their crops. Hudson said. one of the first signs of a possible infestation are birds congregating in your yard.
The pest does not like Zoysia grass and they develop more slowly in cooler temperatures, according to Hudson.
