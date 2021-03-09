We’re just days away from the often-dreaded act of changing the clocks to daylight saving time and one Georgia lawmaker wants to make the switch permanent.
State Representative Wes Cantrell of Georgia’s 22nd district is the sponsor of HB44. The bill looks to observe daylight saving time year-round, essentially doing away with “spring forward” and “fall back” time changes.
The legislation passed a House vote 112-48 on Friday and was read in the Senate on Monday.
“My bill would take us to daylight saving time because that would be the easiest of the two adjustments because you’re only switching four of the months out of the year,” said Cantrell. “If we went to standard time, we would be switching eight of the months.”
Daylight saving time often means losing an hour of sleep but enjoying longer days of sunlight. Cantrell said it wreaks havoc on peoples’ lives.
“At the end of the day 90% of people hate time change but if you ask them to choose between standard and daylight-saving time,” he said.
Jennifer Campbell disagrees. The mom of nine operates The Good Shephard Family Farm in Henry County alongside her husband. The family works from sunup to sundown and looked forward to fall when daylight saving ends.
“In the winter, at least we go in at a decent hour, eat, have family time and that’s nice,” she said.
Dr. Nancy Collop, director at Emory Sleep Center, said the abrupt time change experienced during daylight saving time effects humans internal clocks. The shift has been known to lead to more car accidents, heart attacks and increased hospitalizations.
“In general, most of the sleep experts would suggest just sticking with one or the other would be better than these relatively dramatic one hour changes we go through,” said Collop.
The idea of sticking to daylight saving time or standard time is one Campbell said she can support.
“I don’t like going back and forth,” she said. It would be nice just to have one time
Fifteen states have already enacted legislation to make daylight saving time year-round. However, the legislation requires an act from U.S. Congress to be fully implemented.
The same would be true if the bill in Georgia passed. It faces an additional hurdle in that there’s a competing bill in the Senate that calls for making standard time permanent.
Daylight saving time is Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m.
