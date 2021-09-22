'It's a serious problem': Second sinkhole forms on Marietta property

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Marietta woman is still trying to figure out how to fix a 30-35 foot sinkhole on her property and now a second one has formed.
"It must have opened up yesterday," said Marian Tiller-Chancellor. She says she noticed the area where the second one is, gradually sinking in. "When I seen the first hole, I noticed that was a little unleveled right there."
Tiller-Chancellor also says there used to be a creek on the property. "It's just going in line of the creek, that's all I can say. It's not moving up towards the house."
A representative from the city of Marietta tells us since the holes are on private property, they can't fix them.
"That's their technicality on getting out of it," said Tiller-Chancellor in an interview with us Wednesday morning.
We spoke with Jonathan Hicks, an engineer with JVG Civil Engineering. "There are many different reasons for a sinkhole in the metro area."
He says they come across sinkholes in the metro Atlanta area several times a month and typically they have manmade causes.
They pose not only a threat to you but your whole property.
"It's a serious problem that should be addressed. I would say it's something you would want to know about if you were buying a new property," said Hicks. "It could undermine the foundations of a house or the driveway or some other part of the property. It could create a dangerous situation. Somebody could fall into a hole if it's big enough. It could create erosion problems for your downstream neighbors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.