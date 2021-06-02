ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Jazz Festival will return in-person performances on Labor Day weekend, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The two-day event will be held in Piedmont Park starting on September 5.
The festival is free and open to the public. The mission of the event is to expose and entertain a diverse audience of Jazz aficionados, young Jazz enthusiasts and aspiring musicians to the rich heritage and variety of Jazz as an authentic form of American music, according to festival organizers.
For more information on the event click here.
