"It's disgusting:" Cobb County man accused of hiding camera in women's restroom at job

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County man is out on bond after he reportedly admitted to installing a camera in the women’s restroom at his job.
Daniel Eduardo Portes is charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, a felony.
A female employee at Dangling Carrot Creative, located in Kennesaw, found the camera in the women’s restroom on June 14. Scott Niner, the owner of the business, wasted no time booking a flight back to Georgia when he received a text from the employee about the discovery.
“It was a picture and she said, “What is this,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘it looks like a camera.’ I said, Put it in a bag and leave the building.’”
The two took the camera to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, where the female employee told investigators she suspected Portes was responsible.
“You can’t really hide from the truth when the truth is on video,” said Niner.
According to an arrest warrant, Portes was seen going into the restroom shortly after the device was found in an “attempt to recover” it. Investigators said the device he installed also captured him in the act five minutes before it was discovered.
The warrant also revealed Portes confessed to another co-worker that he installed the camera.
“It’s disgusting,” Niner said. “It’s not something I ever thought I’d have to deal with as an employer.”
Niner said he hopes Portes, a man they all thought they knew and trusted, gets the help he needs.
“I feel really bad for his family,” he added. “It’s heartbreaking for my employee mostly, but it’s heartbreaking for him as an individual. It makes me very sad.”
