ATLANTA (CBS46) — Election Day is here and Atlanta is just votes away from knowing who will serve as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. City council seats, Board of Education positions and proposed amendments are also on the line.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. With thousands of Atlanta voters expected to turn out, here's everything you need to know to make your vote count.
WHERE TO VOTE?
Residents planning to vote are required to cast their ballot at their designated polling location. The location will vary by the county under which you are registered to vote. To find out whether you're registered to vote, along with where to cast your ballot, click here. You will be directed to enter your first initial, last name, county and date of birth after which you should receive an address instructing you where to go to cast your ballot. You can also find out where your polling location is by calling your county's Board of Registrar's Office.
You must arrive at your polling location no later than 7 p.m. Votes can still be cast after 7 p.m. as long as you are already in line.
If you've already cast your ballot and want to check the status of your submission, click here and enter your information.
WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING ON ELECTION DAY?
- Bring a government-issued photo ID (state ID, driver's license, U.S. passport, etc.)
- If you cannot show proper ID, plan to vote on a provisional ballot.
- Avoid wearing clothing that shows support for a political candidate, shows the name of the candidate or bears a slogan/saying that promotes your candidate. Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling location, which includes the attire you wear.
CAN I STILL SUBMIT MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?
The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but you can still make sure your absentee ballot counts by delivering it to your county's election office. Your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
BUT WHO DO I VOTE FOR?
We can't tell you who to vote for, but we can help you make an informed decision by getting to know the candidates that want to represent you. There are 14 mayoral candidates that you will see on your ballot. To find out more information about each candidate, visit our CBS46 Elections page.
