ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One Atlanta Braves fan believes he has one of the best man caves in the metro area, and he just might be right.
Mike, who asked to keep his last name private, started collecting Braves memorabilia just four years ago, but the 39-year-old is a lifelong fan of the team. The basement of his home is lined from floor to ceiling with souvenirs.
“It’s just a passion, a place where I can enjoy the history of baseball, where I can be a part of what I love so much as a child,” he said. “The collection is really just a big piece of Atlanta history that I’m proud of.”
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
Mike estimates he has up to 400 Braves collectables in his man cave, all of which are autographed. The mementos include bats, jerseys, commemorative baseballs, and photographs signed by Braves’ greats like Hank Aaron, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Chipper Jones – to name a few.
“It just kind of continues to grow and grow and grow with every opportunity to get an autograph,” he said.
Mike even has two seats from the old Turner Stadium and the full gameday gear Tyler Flowers wore on Mother’s Day, a year before the pandemic.
“A lot of it was done through buy-sell trade groups online,” Mike explained. “Where most of it has come? I’ve made a lot of connections in the autograph world. I have connections with people who know these guys.”
It’s a valuable collection. However, some pieces are priceless, like those inked to Mike’s first son, Alex, who died expectedly in 2018 shortly before his second birthday.
“I never really got to take him to a game, didn’t get to play catch with him and some of the items are a tribute to his memory,” he said. “I can have them as the experience that I never got to have with my son.”
While Mike will never get the chance to experience his favorite pastime with Alex, he looks forward to sharing it with his second son whose is getting older by the day.
“I get to show, let him know what our Braves did in the 1990s and what they’re doing now,” he said. “I get to let him enjoy a piece of history.”
Mike wouldn’t share what his collection is worth, but he said it is insured. He recently traded a few items for tickets to Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park – an experience he will share with his father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.