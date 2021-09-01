ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Prep Academy Football Coach Michael Carson is in agony over the loss of one of his student-athletes, JauMarcus McFarland.
“JauMarcus was definitely one of those kids that had the potential,” Carson said through tears.”
McFarland, who went to Champion Prep Academy, died after he was crushed by an elevator at 444 Highland Avenue. Witnesses told CBS46 the elevator went into freefall as he was trying to exit it, trapping, and crushing him.
Carson recounted some of his final moments.
“They had to revive him there,” he explained. “They got a heartbeat. They rushed him around the corner to Atlanta Medical Center. He went out again. They were able to bring him back. Then he went out a third time.”
A photo of the elevator’s inspection certificate shows it was past due for a checkup, with the last inspection expiring in August 2020.
In a statement to CBS46, a spokesperson with the Office of Commissioner of Insurance said, “Elevators are required to be inspected annually – and it is the responsibility of the permit holder (whether that’s the building owner, manager, etc.) to request an inspection from our office.”
While the investigation into McFarland’s death continues, he leaves behind devastated friends, family, and coaches.
“You spend your whole life really trying to help kids, particularly our kids, and to have him go out like this, it’s just really heart-wrenching.”
