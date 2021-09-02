FAYETTE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family says they are facing an uphill battle to get back their beloved pure bred American Bully, Porkchop.
They believe a dog pictured on the Fayette County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page is Porkchop.
The shelter received the dog along with a number of others after Fayette County Sheriffs raided a puppy mill and turned the dogs over.
“That dog went everywhere with us, our kids love the dog, she’s part of the family,” said Jewell Andrews, Porckchop's owner. “We appreciate them [sheriff and shelter] for getting those dogs out of the situation. I am more than grateful and thankful because we never thought we’d see her again.”
Andrews said she lost Porkchop earlier this year.
“She didn’t show up after a couple of lost posts. We kind of knew whoever had her, we’re never going to see her again.”
A few days ago the Fayette Shelter posted the turned over dogs.
“A few of my friends saw it and tagged me, there goes your dog, that’s your dog,” Andrews said.
She said she called the shelter and came down from Douglasville with papers and photos to prove the dog was hers, but was met with resistance.
“[The shelter] told us this is the process to come get her and here we are with more than enough paper work, more than enough proof. For you to be in the business of reuniting animals with their owners and for us to be met so much combativeness to try to get our dog back, it’s just insane to me.”
Representatives at the shelter declined an interview but said to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy a number of people claimed the puppy mill dogs as stolen from them and that they are trying to protect the dogs, and won’t let them go without being neutered first.
Andrews doesn’t want her dog neutered and said she will continue to fight to get her family pet back.
“If the Judge said she had to spayed we obviously would take her back, but it would be such a slap in the face. Our dog went missing, we did our due diligence, went above and beyond."
Andrews and her partner have filed a stay order against the shelter adopting the dog out. A court date has been set for September 22.
