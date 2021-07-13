ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's one of the tastiest days of the year. And restaurants across the country are helping you celebrate with great deals!
Tuesday, July 13, marks National French Fry Day and restaurants nationwide are offering up freebies to help you enjoy the day to the fullest. Arby's, Burger King, Checkers, Fatburger, Jack in the Box, Krispy Kreme, McDonald's and Wendy's are just a few of the fast food chains taking part in the Fry Day fun.
USA Today has written up a full article on where you can find all of the great french fry deals.
But the question remains—what is your favorite french fry? You can join the conversation on our Facebook page right now!
