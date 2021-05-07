ATLANTA (CBS46) – An emotional Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to the podium before news media on Friday morning to formally announce that she will not seek re-election.
“Someone said to me yesterday, ‘whatever you do, don’t cry. And for God’s sake, don’t have an ugly cry,’” Bottoms said as she fought back tears.
The mayor started by explaining that the decision to not seek re-election was not made overnight, but one that she has been ruminating on for quite some time.
“Several weeks ago, I wrote two letters to Atlanta. One was a letter if I made the decision to not run for mayor again. And the other was if I made the decision to stay in the mayor’s race,” she said. “This is not something I woke up and decided yesterday. This is something I’ve thought about for a long time.”
The mayor explained that there was no exact moment or thing that brought her to the decision.
“In the same way that it was clear to me almost five years ago that I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else.”
She addressed the challenges she has faced during her term – things she said she would not have scripted for the City of Atlanta.
“Three months into our term, there was the biggest cyber attack in the history of the municipality in America. A federal investigation that seemed to literally suck the air out of City Hall into the previous administration. There was last summer. There was a pandemic. There was a social justice movement. There was a madman in the White House,” the mayor said.
Bottoms also took the opportunity to confront rumors that pressure sparked her decision to not seek re-election.
“I’ve never cowered from a fight or backed down from anything that was difficult,” she said.
"I started dealing with pressure when I was eight years old and I saw my father being led out of our house in handcuffs. So if anybody thinks a decision about reinstating an employee would run me out of office, that's someone who doesn't know me very well," she said in response to a question about whether the board's decision to reinstate Garrett Rolfe, the fired officer who shot Rayshard Brooks impacted her decision.
The mayor said if there were a person she knew of that could step up and be the mayor Atlanta needs, she likely would've made a decision when she was offered a cabinet position. Now, the voters will decide who the next mayor will be, she said, and then shared the reason behind the timing of her announcement and her hope that the next mayor won't be a self-funded candidate.
"It's easy for someone wealthy to write themselves a check and run for office, but to give someone an opportunity to truly go out, fundraise and organize a campaign," she said.
The mayor first shared the news in an open letter posted on Twitter late Thursday.
In her letter and accompanying video, Mayor Bottoms wrote of her family's century of living in Atlanta and her love for the city. She looked back on the tribulations she faced in office and listed her accomplishments.
She then wrote of the decision she made with her husband:
"As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor."
Bottoms' term ends at the end of the year.
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and attorney Sharon Gay had already announced their candidacy for mayor. It's unclear who else might throw their hat into the ring.
Moore issued this statement after the mayor's press conference:
This was obviously a difficult decision for the mayor, but she needs to do what is right for her and her family. As she continues to serve out the remainder of her term, I look forward to working with her to address the critical issues the city is facing and particularly the crime happening across our city. As I continue my campaign, I want you to know my heart is dedicated to being our next Mayor.
As far as what lies ahead, the Bottoms is not sure.
"I don’t know what the future holds for me," she said. "I know I will be mayor until the first Tuesday in January and what I’ve always said is I want to leave this city better than I found it."
