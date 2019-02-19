Duluth, GA (CBS46) Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, appeared at a round table discussion on workforce development with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Trump was joined by Governor Kemp and his wife, first-lady Marty Kemp at the UPS Integrad facility on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth.
Trump and the Kemps took part in a round table discussion about workforce development with UPS CEO David Abney.
Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on this issue, to help skilled workers receive more training for a modern workplace.
The CEO of UPS, David Abney, was at the White House for the signing, and Wednesday, he showed off the UPS training facility.
It's one of eleven around the country where UPS drivers use 3D simulations and an outside course as part of their training.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
