President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was in Milton, Georgia, Monday campaigning for Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler, both candidates for U.S. Senate.
Dozens of people showed up to the Fulton County Early Vote rally. Ivanka Trump came to support the Republican candidates and highlight the importance of voting in the runoff election.
Monday’s rally started with some patriotic songs followed by several speeches with one major theme: go vote.
“Georgia will decide which party controls the United States Senate, you will decide which party writes our laws, which party holds congressional hearings, and which party spends your hard-earned taxpayer dollars, said Trump, “If Ossoff and Warnock win Georgia, Democrats will gain control of the U.S. Senate.”
Ivanka Trump was Monday's special guest supporting the Republican U.S. Senator candidates.
“We have a big job Georgia, we need you to get out and vote early, said Senator Kelly Loeffler, “The future of the country is on the line.”
“Every generation has it’s moment of trial, ours is right now,” said Senator David Perdue, “The eyes of America are indeed on us, the eyes of future generations are on us.”
Those in attendance said they want to make sure president Joe Biden is kept in check with a GOP-controlled senate.
“I think there should be check and balances, I don’t think any one party should have free range to do whatever they want,” said Helen Gordon, who attended the rally.
“We don’t want to change America, we love America,” said another attendee, Lara Burgard.
“They had inspiring speeches, they made great points, good stats, good numbers, we love their agenda, love what they stand for, and we’ve got to keep the fight up, can’t give up now, got to early vote,” another attendee, Randall Miller, said.
1.4 million Georgians have already early voted in the January 5th Senate runoff election.
Early voting ends at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.