Duluth, GA (CBS46) Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and one of his top advisors, visited a UPS facility in Gwinnett County Wednesday, praising the company’s executives for their career-development initiatives.
Known as an Integrad facility, the training center near Duluth is one of several in the U.S. where UPS employees develop skills through 3D computer simulations, classroom instruction and hands-on safety sessions.
Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp then joined UPS executives employees for a roundtable discussion on workforce development.
“This is something that the administration is deeply passionate about,” said Trump.
Last summer, her father signed an executive order establishing a workforce policy advisory board aimed at improving vocational education for high school students and mid-career workers alike.
“We asked the private sector to step up and commit to how much they’re going to invest in and the number of people they’re going to re-skill or give an enhanced career opportunity to, and UPS was one of the first people to sign,” said Trump, adding that hundreds of other companies followed UPS’s lead.
“Ivanka has the same views that I have -- that the government can’t do all of this for you,” said Kemp. “We’re very unique in Georgia and very proud of our QuickStart program which helps the private sector. It’s kind of public private partnership.”
Trump said she will take what she learned during her tour back to Washington D.C. as the federal government continues to develop its workforce initiatives.
