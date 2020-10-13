POWDER SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and advisor will return to metro Atlanta on Tuesday as her father's campaign looks to find more support in the swing state of Georgia.
Ivanka Trump will visit Powder Springs Tuesday where she will attend a moderated question and answer session with Senator David Perdue and local Republican supporters. Ms. Trump visited Atlanta in September 2020 in an official capacity with Attorney General William Barr where they announced a nearly $101 million grant to help the state combat human trafficking.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are in a statistical tie in all of the latest polling in Georgia. According to the FiveThirtyEight.com poll average, Biden leads President Trump by 0.9 percent, but it's anyone's race in the state that has traditionally been a solid Republican state.
The president's sagging polls across the nation and money crunch has forced his team to reallocate resources to states many in the campaign were not expecting to be in play. Biden's cash advantage has allowed him to outspend the president in multiple states and still have plenty of money for the final two plus weeks of the campaign.
