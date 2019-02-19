Duluth, GA (CBS46) Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, will be in Gwinnett County on Wednesday for an event at a UPS facility.
Trump will be joined by Governor Brian Kemp and his wife, first-lady Marty Kemp.
The event takes place at the UPS Integrad facility on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth.
The event begins at 8:50 a.m.
