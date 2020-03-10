CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS46) -- The Ivy League canceled its men's and women's basketball conference tournaments due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Conference tournaments were scheduled to kick off Friday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Regular season champions, the Yale University men's team and Princeton University women's team, were given automatic NCAA tournament bids.
The Ivy League has decided to cancel the League's upcoming Basketball Tournaments and implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events.📰 » https://t.co/Y4nEjbsh0N pic.twitter.com/8zsrweXVXo— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 10, 2020
