CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS46) -- The Ivy League canceled its men's and women's basketball conference tournaments due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Conference tournaments were scheduled to kick off Friday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  Regular season champions, the Yale University men's team and Princeton University women's team, were given automatic NCAA tournament bids.

